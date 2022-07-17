Karnataka Congress to mark Sonia Gandhi's deposition before ED on July 21 with 'a large scale protest'
- “In Bengaluru also a large scale protest will be held and all leaders, legislators and workers have to attend it mandatorily, even if we are arrested,” state Congress President D K Shivakumar said.
The Congress in Karnataka will hold a protest on July 21, as party national President Sonia Gandhi is likely to depose before Enforcement Directorate (ED) that day for questioning in the National Herald newspaper-linked money-laundering case, alleging political harassment by the ruling BJP.
It alleged that investigating agencies in this country are being misused to target Congress leadership and opposition party leaders in this country. "Sonia Gandhi has expressed her willingness to appear (before ED) and to give respect to the law, she has been asked to appear at the time when Parliament is in session, this is after ED questioned Rahul Gandhi for five days, they could not provide any evidence and kept questioning him on same things," state Congress President D K Shivakumar said.
Speaking to reporters here, he said it is an attempt to put a black mark on the charisma of the party and its leadership. "The Congress has decided to protest this country wide on July 21, in Bengaluru also a large scale protest will be held and all leaders, legislators and workers have to attend it mandatorily, even if we are arrested. The protest will be from Freedom Park to Raj Bhavan," he said.
On July 22, at all district centres, similar protests will be held and it will see the participation of all office bearers and local leaders. KPCC chief said state level senior leaders too will participate in such protests in different districts. "We have to register our protest, instill confidence in Sonia Gandhi against false cases and attempts to intimidate us. We will have to send out a message that we will not fear such things," he said.
Shivakumar noted that Gandhi family has sacrificed a lot for this country and said there should be humanity. "Sonia Gandhi refused to take the Prime Minister's post (in 2004) in the interest of the nation and gave it to an economist like Dr Manmohan Singh... Sonia Gandhi is a symbol of sacrifice, it is under her leadership Congress was in power for ten years, we brought her to politics to safeguard this country and the party," he said. "What has BJP done? What is their contribution to the country? They are speaking about the national flag now, but for years it was not flown on RSS office," he added.
ED has asked Sonia Gandhi to depose before it on July 21 for questioning in the National Herald newspaper-linked money-laundering case. Gandhi was issued a second summons for June 23 by the agency, but the 75-year-old Congress leader could not keep the date as she was "strictly advised to rest at home following her hospitalisation on account of COVID-19 and a lung infection".
The Congress president was first issued the notice for appearance on June 8 but after she reported positive for COVID-19, the summons for June 23 was issued. Her son and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been questioned by the agency in the case for over 50 hours in sessions spread across five days.
On Congress march planned across the state to mark the 75th year of independence, Shivakumar said, it has been left to the district units and leadership to plan 75 km march in their respective regions, while in Bengaluru on August 15 a march called "walk for nation" has been planned by holding national flag, from Sangolli Rayanna circle to National College grounds. "It is not a political programme, anyone from all walks of life can participate in this march," he clarified.
-
Bengaluru crime: Police seize banned narcotic substances worth of ₹90 lakh
The Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru Police has arrested three people, including two women, for allegedly being involved in buying and selling illegal narcotic substances. The cops also seized illegal substances worth Rs 90 lakh from the accused. In an operation conducted by the CCB on Saturday, the officials found banned substances such as hashish oil, marijuana and two mobile phones from the accused.
-
Karnataka aiming to bring down infant mortality rate to single digit: Bommai
The Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) in Karnataka is two percent (around 20 per 1000 live births), and the aim is to bring it down to single digit, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday. He also advocated the need for bringing down Maternal Mortality Rate in the state. The Chief Minister was speaking at the 'Conference on Updates in Specialty Pediatrics' organised by the Rainbow Children's Hospital here.
-
Over 2 years into Covid, Bengaluru Metro saw highest footfall, revenue in June
Recently, the pictures of crowded metro stations had gone viral on social media after home furnishing business giant IKEA opened their first store in Nagasandra of Bengaluru, close to the Greenline section of Namma Metro. On September 7, 2020, Namma Metro had resumed operations after a break of around five months due to the pandemic.
-
UP Police, MEA join efforts to bring home Indian stranded Saudi Arabia
In a commendable effort, the Uttar Pradesh Police was able to bring back an Indian national stranded in Saudi Arabia for one and a half years, with the help of the Union ministry of external affairs. The efforts were taken in line with their unit created for repatriation of NRIs (non-resident Indians) from the state.
-
‘Blocking a CM…’: In letter to PM, Kejriwal alleges delay in nod for S'pore trip
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, objecting to delay in granting clearance for travel to Singapore. “The Singapore government has invited me to present the Delhi model at a global conclave. The Delhi model will be presented before top world leaders. The entire world wants to know about the Delhi model,” the chief minister wrote in a letter to PM Modi.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics