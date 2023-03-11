Karnataka Congress working president R Dhruvanarayana dies after 'chest pain'

Karnataka Congress working president and former MP R Dhruvanarayana passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 61. He had complained of chest pain and was brought to the DRMS Hospital in Mysuru at around 6:40 am by his driver. However, he did not survive, a doctor at the hospital told reporters.

R Dhruvanarayana is a former MP from the Chamarajanagar constituency.

“R Dhruvanarayana passed away. He suffered chest pain and his driver picked him up at 6:40 am. But he didn't survive,” Dr Manjunath told news agency ANI.

Further details are awaited. Several Congress leaders took to social media to express their condolences.

“Shocked and saddened beyond words. My heart breaks at the loss of a leader like R Dhruvanarayana ji, Former MP and KPCC Working President. May his soul find peace. My support and prayers are with his family, friends and all workers,” Srinivas BV, National President of the Indian Youth Congress, said.

“Saddened to hear about the demise of Shri R. Dhruvanarayana ji, Former MP and KPCC Working President. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and well wishers,” Krishna Allavaru, the Joint Secretary of the All India Congress Committee, tweeted.

