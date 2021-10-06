Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka: Bengaluru issues guidelines for Durga Puja. Check full SOPs
bengaluru news

Karnataka: Bengaluru issues guidelines for Durga Puja. Check full SOPs

Published on Oct 06, 2021 10:12 AM IST
The Durga Puja festivities will take place from October 11 to 15 this year. (Representational image/PTI)
Written by Shubhangi Gupta

The Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Pallike (BBMP) on Wednesday issued guidelines for upcoming Durga Puja to manage the crowd and exercise precaution amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The Durga Puja festivities, from October 11 to 15, will take place in Bengaluru keeping in mind the following guidelines issued by the civic body:

Guidelines for prayers (Puspanjali):

-A gathering of not more than 50 people will be allowed at a time during prayers.

-Distribution of sweets, fruits and flowers are prohibited.

-Association management should strictly monitor and adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

-Only basic prayers and rituals will be allowed.

Guidelines for associations taking up Durga Puja:

-Size of the idol should not exceed more than 4 feet.

-Idols should be sanitised thoroughly before installation.

-Only one idol can be installed per ward with the permission of the respective Joint Commissioner of the zone.

Guidelines for Debi Boron (Visarjan):

-Association should not allow more than 10 members at a time for Debi Boron.

-Queue formed for Debi Boron should follow social distancing.

-Sindur Khela should be restricted within maximum of 10 members at a time

RELATED STORIES

-DJ/Drums are not allowed during the visarjan procession.

This set of fresh guidelines came a day after the Karnataka government issued an advisory to manage the footfall of crowds during Mysuru Dasara festivities slated to begin from October 7 and end by October 15. The state administration mandated a negative RT-PCR test report and at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine for officers and staff on duty and artists, who will perform during the world renowned Mysuru Dasara festival, a report in PTI said. Those attending and participating in the event should wear mask, maintain social distance and hand hygiene at all times. Read full story here

