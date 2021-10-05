Karnataka issues guidelines for Mysuru Dasara festivities. Check details

With Dussehra around the corner, the Karnataka government has issued guidelines to manage the footfall of crowd during the festival as it is taking place under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, only 500 people will be allowed to participate in the ‘Jambu Savari’ (elephant parade) in Mysuru, reported News18.

Meanwhile, the state administration mandated a negative RT-PCR test report and at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine for officers and staff on duty and artists, who will perform during the world renowned Mysuru Dasara festival, reported PTI.

Further, those attending and participating the event should wear mask, maintain social distancing and hand hygiene.

The famed Mysuru Dasara will begin from October 7 and end by October 15. Tourists from India and across the world come to witness the grand celebrations and take part in the festivities.

Every year, a grand procession of the goddess Chamundeshwari’s idol atop an elephant is taken out from Mysore Palace through the streets of the city.

Special pujas also take place at the Chamundi hill that can only be witnessed by 100 people this year, the report further said.

Last year, 50 participants and 300 viewers were allowed for cultural events in the festival. Minister of State for Co-Operation of Karnataka S T Somashekar Gowda had earlier said that the government was looking forward to allowing 400 participants and around 1,000 viewers during the festivities this year.

The state is gearing up for the celebrations as around eight elephants have already been selected for the parade, Hindustan Times' sister publication LiveMint quoted the minister as saying.