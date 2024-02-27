Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday called on the banks to open more branches in rural areas of Karnataka to support the growing rural economy. Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar urges banks to expand branches in rural areas

Speaking at the inauguration of a new branch of Axis Bank, he said that Karnataka is the state with the second-highest tax contribution in the country. Karnataka's rural areas are also growing. Banks must focus on opening more branches in rural areas and strengthening the rural economy.

"I am happy to see the competition in the banking sector. The nationalisation of banks has made banking easy for people. Today, banks are going to the doorstep of the people. Axis Bank has thousands of branches in Karnataka and that shows its emphasis on our state. Karnataka has come a long way. Today, the whole world looks at Bengaluru," he said.

He mentioned the Karnataka government's plans to develop Karnataka Public Schools using Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to improve education quality in rural areas, aiming to establish 2000 such schools. He urged banks to invest their CSR funds in this initiative.

"Our government is trying to promote entrepreneurship. I urge banks to support our goal by supporting as many people as possible," he added. Axis bank