Karnataka Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani dies at 56; CM Bommai pays tribute

Karnataka Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani died on Saturday night at Bengaluru’s Manipal Hospital. He was 56. The BJP leader was was getting treated at the hospital for the last one month after his health deteriorated.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai paid tributes to his party colleague. On Twitter, Bommai wrote, “Deeply saddened to learn of the demise of our party MLA, Hon'ble Deputy Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly, Mr. Ananda Chandrasekhara Mamani. I pray that God rest his soul in eternal peace and give his family strength to bear this pain. Om Shanti. (sic)"

Bommai also visited the Manipal Hospital on Saturday night and met the family members of the leader. “Visited the honorable deputy speaker of the state legislative assembly Anand Mamani at the Manipal hospital in Bengaluru after his death and paid condolences to his family members,” he added.

Earlier this month, he was shifted to Chennai for the treatment and later he was admitted at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru. The mortal remains of Anand Mamani will be brought to his home town in Karnataka on Sunday.

Anand represented the Savadatti Yallamma constituency in Karnataka and he was a three-time MLA from the BJP. In the year 2020, he was unanimously elected as the deputy speaker of Karnataka legislative assembly. The 56-year-old MLA is the son of Chandrasekhar Mallikarjun Mamani who was also a deputy speaker of the state legislative assembly.

