Karnataka elections LIVE updates: Amit Shah and JP Nadda to hold a road show

Both Congress and the BJP have roped in star campaigners for assembly elections and many union ministers and senior leaders are in Karnataka for the elections campaign. Union minister Amit Shah and BJP National president JP Nadda will be holding road shows in different areas of Karnataka.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi launched an attack on the ruling party and told that the 40 per cent governement will only get 40 seats in this elections. He also told that there is a Congress wave in Karnataka. He is also set to interact with the Sugarcane farmers at Belagavi district.

Today is also the last day to withdraw nominations for those who filed papers as the candidates for assembly elections.