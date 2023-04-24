Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka elections LIVE updates: Amit Shah and JP Nadda to hold a road show
Live

Karnataka elections LIVE updates: Amit Shah and JP Nadda to hold a road show

bengaluru news
Updated on Apr 24, 2023 09:53 AM IST

The assembly elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

Karnataka elections LIVE updates: Amit Shah and JP Nadda to hold a road show
Karnataka elections LIVE updates: Amit Shah and JP Nadda to hold a road show
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
OPEN APP

Both Congress and the BJP have roped in star campaigners for assembly elections and many union ministers and senior leaders are in Karnataka for the elections campaign. Union minister Amit Shah and BJP National president JP Nadda will be holding road shows in different areas of Karnataka. 

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi launched an attack on the ruling party and told that the 40 per cent governement will only get 40 seats in this elections. He also told that there is a Congress wave in Karnataka. He is also set to interact with the Sugarcane farmers at Belagavi district. 

Today is also the last day to withdraw nominations for those who filed papers as the candidates for assembly elections. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 24, 2023 09:53 AM IST

    Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to visit Karnataka on April 25, 26

    Congress general secretary and one of party's star campaigners Priyanka Gandhi is set to visit Karnataka on April 25 and 26. She will tour in a few important areas and will hold a road show in the poll bound state. Several senior leaders in the state Congress party are also likely to present in her road show. 

  • Apr 24, 2023 09:18 AM IST

    Rahul Gandhi to interact with the Sugarcane farmers in Karnataka

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is in Karnataka on a two day visit will interact with the Sugarcane farmers in Belagavi district. He will also take part in ‘Yuva Samvad’. a youth meet in the area. 

    Gandhi will then head to Haveri district's Hangal and will hold a public meeting there. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka assembly election

"40 pc commission govt will be reduced to 40 seats": Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 24, 2023 08:49 AM IST

Rahul said, "The Congress will form the government in Karnataka with 150 seats while 40 per cent commission government of the BJP will be reduced to 40 seats."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Siddaramaiah’s ‘corrupt Lingayat CM’ comment draws ire of Bommai

bengaluru news
Updated on Apr 24, 2023 12:44 AM IST

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai responded to Siddaramaiah’s ‘corrupt Lingayat CM’ remark. Didn’t expect this from him, Bommai said.

Karnataka CM Bommai responds to Siddaramaiah’s ‘corrupt Lingayat CM’ remark. (Hindustan Times)
ByHT Correspondent

Joined Congress because of BJP's ill-treatment: Shettar after meeting RaGa

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 23, 2023 03:51 PM IST

Former Karnataka CM Shettar, who recently joined Congress launched a scathing attack on BJP on Sunday and said that he left because if the “ill-treatment”

Joined Congress because of BJP's ill-treatment: Shettar after meeting RaGa(PTI FILE PHOTO)
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

"It is easy to question others, difficult to question oneself": Rahul Gandhi

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 23, 2023 03:14 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that it is easy to question others but difficult to question oneself.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

CPI will give full support to Congress in Karnataka polls: Randeep Surjewala

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 23, 2023 12:12 PM IST

He also said that the CPI is contesting in seven assembly seats and that it will be a friendly contest between both the parties.

CPI will give full support to Congress in Karnataka polls: Randeep Surjewala
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Karnataka polls: Rahul Gandhi reaches Hubbali, set to attend Basava Jayanti

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 23, 2023 12:02 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Hubbali, Karnataka on Sunday ahead of the upcoming polls in the state next month.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

PM Modi pays tributes to Basaveshwara on birth anniversary

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 23, 2023 10:36 AM IST

Basaveshwara, who stood against gender and caste discrimination, is believed to be the driving force behind the rise of Lingayatism.

PM Modi pays tributes to Basaveshwara on birth anniversary.
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Kumaraswamy admitted in hospital at Bengaluru, cancels his schedule

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 23, 2023 09:17 AM IST

The JD(S) announced that all the visits of Kumaraswamy for the next few days are cancelled as doctors advised him to take the rest.

Kumaraswamy admitted in hospital at Bengaluru, cancels his schedule
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Karnataka Election Highlights: Rahul Gandhi attends Basava Jayanti event

bengaluru news
Updated on Apr 23, 2023 05:14 PM IST

The elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13. 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

CMO involved in cancellation of Congress nominations: KPCC chief

bengaluru news
Updated on Apr 23, 2023 12:28 AM IST

KPCC chief DK Shivakumar accused Karnataka CM Office of instructing returning officers to deliberately find defects in the nominations filed by the Congress party.

DK Shivakumar accuses CMO of instructing officers to deliberately cancel Congress party nominations. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Karnataka CM Bommai looks set for one-sided contest on home turf

india news
Updated on Apr 23, 2023 12:16 AM IST

Bommai’s campaigning blitzkrieg on April 19 has virtually ensured that the limited hope the demoralised Congress workers had in Shiggaon was finished.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai filed his nomination from Shiggaon on April 19. (ANI)
ByArun Dev, Shiggaon (haveri)

BJP steps up Karnataka campaign; Nadda holds roadshow

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 22, 2023 01:37 PM IST

Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to the state, held a roadshow in Bidar on Friday in support of party candidates.

BJP President J P Nadda during a roadshow ahead of Assembly polls in Bidar, Karnataka, on Friday.(PTI)
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

DK Shivakumar alleges CMO calling returning officers to reject Cong's candidates

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 22, 2023 12:07 PM IST

KPCC chief DK Shivakumar on Saturday alleged CM Bommai's office is calling up returning officers and asking them to reject applications of Congress' candidates.

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar is contesting from the Kanakapura assembly constituency in the upcoming May 10 polls in the state. (PTI)
ByYamini C S

Rahul Gandhi to visit Karnataka's Udupi on April 27

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 22, 2023 11:26 AM IST

Gandhi would address the fishermen community in Uchila in the district on April 27 to understand their problems and sufferings.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Karnataka Assembly Election Highlights: DK Shivakumar's chopper checked

bengaluru news
Updated on Apr 22, 2023 04:19 PM IST

ECI's flying squad checked Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar's helicopter after it reached the helipad at Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada.

The party's state chief was travelling in the chopper.(ANI)
ByYamini C S
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 24, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out