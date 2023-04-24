Karnataka elections LIVE updates: Amit Shah and JP Nadda to hold a road show
The assembly elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.
Both Congress and the BJP have roped in star campaigners for assembly elections and many union ministers and senior leaders are in Karnataka for the elections campaign. Union minister Amit Shah and BJP National president JP Nadda will be holding road shows in different areas of Karnataka.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi launched an attack on the ruling party and told that the 40 per cent governement will only get 40 seats in this elections. He also told that there is a Congress wave in Karnataka. He is also set to interact with the Sugarcane farmers at Belagavi district.
Today is also the last day to withdraw nominations for those who filed papers as the candidates for assembly elections.
Follow all the updates here:
Apr 24, 2023 09:53 AM IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to visit Karnataka on April 25, 26
Congress general secretary and one of party's star campaigners Priyanka Gandhi is set to visit Karnataka on April 25 and 26. She will tour in a few important areas and will hold a road show in the poll bound state. Several senior leaders in the state Congress party are also likely to present in her road show.
Apr 24, 2023 09:18 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi to interact with the Sugarcane farmers in Karnataka
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is in Karnataka on a two day visit will interact with the Sugarcane farmers in Belagavi district. He will also take part in ‘Yuva Samvad’. a youth meet in the area.
Gandhi will then head to Haveri district's Hangal and will hold a public meeting there.