Karnataka: Five dead in tragic accident as car falls into canal

In a tragic incident, as many as five people have died after the car they were travelling in fell into a canal in Karnataka's Mandya district while they were returning from Mysuru after attending a function. The incident came to light on Wednesday, having occurred in the Pandavapura area of Mandya district.

All five of the deceased were natives of Tiptur village, in Tumakuru district.

"Five people died after a car fell into the Visvesvaraya Canal. They were returning from a function in Mysuru when their car met with the accident," an officer told media, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and began recovering their bodies. The identities of the deceased are not yet clear, however, all five of them were natives of Tiptur village, located in the Tumakuru district of the state.

The deputy divisional officer spoke to reporters and said, "From what we have gathered, they had been to Mysuru to attend a function. They hailed from Gungarahalli at Tipatur in Tumakuru but had been residing in Bhadravati. The victims have been identified as Chandrapappa, Krishnappa, Dhananjay, Babu, and Jayanna. The post-mortem will be conducted today. The family members of the victims have been informed of the incident. We have been informed that the victims were related to each other."

Police probe is ongoing and further details are awaited.

In a similar incident two weeks ago, as many as six people were killed while they were returning from a religious trip after the car they were traveling in fell into a river. Two of the six victims were from Karnataka capital Bengaluru, while two were from Telangana and two from Uttarakhand.

