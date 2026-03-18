Bengaluru, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Wednesday directed officials to ensure proper maintenance of elephant trenches and hanging solar fences were installed to control human-elephant conflict in Kodagu district. Karnataka forest minister asks officials to ensure proper maintenance of elephant trenches

Chairing a meeting of senior officials, he expressed concern over the loss of precious human lives due to wildlife incidents in Kodagu.

He instructed officials to complete repair works on the existing 422 km of elephant trenches and 544 km of hanging solar fences within one month.

Noting that 38 per cent of deaths in human-wildlife conflict cases in the state occur in Kodagu, he directed officials to intensify patrolling and strengthen units such as the elephant task force and rapid response teams.

"To ensure swift response by staff to drive back elephants and other wildlife straying into plantations, four vehicles have already been procured in addition to the existing six," the minister's office said in a statement.

Khandre directed officials to purchase four more vehicles and engage local youth on an outsourced basis to strengthen the task force and improve operational efficiency, it said.

He also instructed officials to take necessary steps to establish a robust wireless network to relay information on wildlife movement and curb illegal tree felling and poaching.

The minister asked officials to collect data on the number of workers in plantations across each zone in Kodagu district and ensure timely alerts to them via WhatsApp and public announcement systems mounted on vehicles whenever wildlife, particularly elephants, approach human habitations or plantations.

With intense heat expected from the last week of March till May, the minister directed officials to ensure adequate availability of water and fodder for wildlife in forests.

He also asked them to share information on water levels in forest ponds with the public and local representatives.

Khandre advised forest officials to maintain cordial relations with local communities, noting that cooperation from residents would help address issues more effectively.

According to officials, on March 12, a 49-year-old coffee grower, Ganapathi was trampled to death by a wild elephant when he went to his coffee plantation near Siddapura in Virajpet taluk of Kodagu district. The wild elephant was captured by the forest department officials the next day in a coordinated operation.

On March 9, a 55-year-old woman was killed after she was attacked by a wild elephant in Valnoor village of Kushalnagar taluk of Kodagu district, they said.

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