Karnataka forest officials capture elephant which killed two people

The forest officials of Karnataka successfully captured an elephant on Friday which killed two people at Kadaba village of Dakshina Kannada district. The forest department also said that they will capture a few more elephants to avoid human-elephant conflict in the region.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dinesh Kumar, deputy conservator of forest said, "We have successfully captured the elephant which claimed the lives of two persons,"

The elephant attack incident occurred in Meenadi area on February 20, in which two persons, including a young woman, were killed. The deceased were identified as Ranjitha and Ramesh Rai. The wild elephant attacked Ranjitha while on her way to work, the other victim Ramesh Rai was also on the site, according to the police. A day after the incident, forest officials launched 'Operation Elephant' in the Kadaba region to capture the wild elephant.

The operation that began on Tuesday morning was carried out with the assistance of 5 other elephants that arrived from Nagarhole and Dubare camp. Drone cameras were also used to find the movement of the target elephant.

Meanwhile, the locals were furious with the forest officials for failing to capture the elephants and they reportedly resorted to violence by pelting stones at the vehicles of forest officials. A total of seven people are arrested in connection to the incident so far, officials said.

