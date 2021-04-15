Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka government asks Kumbh Mela returnees to self-isolate, undergo Covid-19 test
bengaluru news

Karnataka government asks Kumbh Mela returnees to self-isolate, undergo Covid-19 test

"Pilgrims returning to the state after taking part in the holy Kumbh Mela at Haridwar must isolate themselves at home and undergo tests for coronavirus," Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted.
PTI | | Posted by Srivatsan K C
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 02:35 PM IST
"I urge pilgrims to continue with their regular activities only after their COVID negative test report," Dr K Sudhakar said. In picture - People at the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.(PTI)

The Karnataka government has asked those returning from Kumbh Mela at Haridwar to get themselves quarantined and get tested for coronavirus infection.

"Pilgrims returning to the state after taking part in the holy Kumbh Mela at Haridwar must isolate themselves at home and undergo tests for coronavirus. I urge pilgrims to continue with their regular activities only after their COVID negative test report," Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted.

The Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Services K V Thrilok Chandra too issued a circular to this effect.

Citing a Standard Operating Procedure issued by the government of India for the pilgrims visiting Kumbh Mela at Haridwar, Chandra said, "The pilgrims or visitors attending Kumbh Mela should be advised to strictly comply with the SOP."

On their return, they should be informed to isolate themselves at home and immediately undergo compulsory RT-PCR testing and following the negative report, should resume normal activities.

The circular has been marked to the municipal commissioners, deputy commissioners of the districts, chief executive officers of the Zilla Parishad, district surgeons, district health officers and district surveillance officers.

A large number of people have thronged Haridwar, an important pilgrimage place for the Hindus, for Kumbh Snan, which occurs once in 12 years, following planet Jupiter's transit in Aquarius (Kumbh) sign.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Karnataka reports highest single-day jump of 11,265 new Covid-19 cases

Karnataka records lowest case fatality rate, ground reality paints different picture

Bangalore Talkies: Moonwalking at night on city streets

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa talks tough against RTC employees' strike
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 pandemic dr k sudhakar karnataka kumbh mela
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Delhi Covid Updates
RR vs DC
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP