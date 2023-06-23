Karnataka government invites Tesla CEO Elon Musk to invest in the state, offers full support

Days after Tesla CEO and founder Elon Musk hinted about the company’s footprint in India, the Congress-led Karnataka government has invited the electric car manufacturer to set up a unit in the southern state. The government also promised full support and provision of required necessities for all ventures of Elon Musk.

Karnataka’s commerce, industries and infrastructure minister MB Patil on Friday tweeted, “Karnataka: The Ideal Destination for #Tesla's Expansion into India. As a progressive state & a thriving hub of innovation & technology, Karnataka stands ready to support and provide the necessary facilities for Tesla and other ventures of @elonmusk, including Starlink.”

Patil also stressed that Karnataka is ‘The destination’ for all industry and IT related big investments in the country. “Karnataka is focused on being the Hub for Technology and Manufacturing 5.0, to propel the state for the next 2 decades. If Tesla considers setting up a plant in India, Karnataka, with its great potential and capabilities, I must say is “The Destination”.@CMofKarnataka and I extend our invitation to Tesla in words and spirit,” added the minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Tesla CEO Elon Musk in New York on Wednesday and the latter reportedly briefed about Tesla's plans to enter into Indian market. Musk told reporters, "I am confident Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible."

This is not the first time that an Indian minister invited Elon Musk to set up a Tesla unit in the country. In January last year, the state government ministers of Telangana, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh had tweeted to the US billionaire, asking him to set up the Tesla units in the respective states.