‘From energy to spirituality’: What PM Modi said on meeting with Elon Musk

ByHT News Desk
Jun 21, 2023 08:58 AM IST

Prime Minister Modi held discussions with business executives and thought leaders on the first of his state visit to the United States.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he had multifaceted conversations with Tesla chief executive Elon Musk on issues ranging from energy to spirituality. Prime Minister Modi met Musk and several thought leaders from different walks of life, including Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians and health sector experts.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
After the meeting, Musk tweeted, “It was an honor to meet again.”

Replying to the billionaire investor, Modi said, “Great meeting you today @elonmusk! We had multifaceted conversations on issues ranging from energy to spirituality.”

Musk told reporters that Tesla Inc. is likely to make a significant investment in India "as soon as humanly possible."

“I’m confident that Tesla will be in India and we’ll do so as soon as humanly possible,” Musk told reporters after the meeting. “We don’t want to jump the gun on an announcement, but I think it’s quite likely that there will be a significant investment, a relationship with India.”

Musk said he is "a fan" of Modi and noted the prime minister visited a Tesla factory in California several years ago.

"India has more promise than any large country in the world. He (Modi) really cares about India because he's pushing us to make significant investments in India, which is something we intend to do. We are just trying to figure out the right timing," Musk said.

Modi is on a state visit at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. He is also scheduled to observe the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations headquarters here with the UN leadership and members of the international community.

On June 22, the Biden couple will host Modi at a State Dinner. The visit also includes an address by the prime minister to the joint session of the US Congress on June 22.

