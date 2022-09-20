Karnataka government plans to introduce Bhagavad Gita in schools from December

Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh said Monday that the Bhagavad Gita would be introduced in schools as part of a 'moral education' drive starting December.

Responding to a query by BJP MLC MK Parnesh, he also said the Basavaraj Bommai government had no plans to introduce the Hindu holy text as a separate subject.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Deccan Herald reported that Pranesh had demanded to know from the state government why it had not enforced the teaching of the Gita in schools and colleges.

"Our government is in discussions about introducing Bhagavad Gita as a moral lecture in schools. A committee is already working on it and we have plans to implement it from December... However, it is not part of the curriculum and there will be no exam based on the teachings," the education minister replied.

In March, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said his government was considering including the Gita as a part of a 'moral education' drive for students from Class 6 to Class 10.

To this, Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah said his party 'does not have any objection (to) teaching the holy book as moral education' but said the government should first focus on ensuring a quality education. "Students can be taught Bhagavad Gita, Quran or Bible in schools but priority should be in providing quality education in schools".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON