Karnataka government to rope in Microsoft to fastrack approvals for industrial projects

Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries, MB Patil, announced on Monday that a new software developed by Microsoft will simplify the process of obtaining approvals for industrial projects cleared under the state's single-window system. Aiming to issue all necessary clearances within a maximum of 100 days, this first-of-its-kind platform in India is set for launch at Invest Karnataka 2025, he stated. A new software developed by Microsoft will simplify the process of obtaining approvals for industrial projects in Karnataka,(Reuters)

Patil's announcement followed a visual demonstration of the software by Microsoft representatives. He noted that while neighbouring states are granting approvals in 60-70 days, Karnataka's average approval time remains around 300 days. "We aim to reduce the state's approval period to 60-70 days, as prolonged delays could impact our competitiveness in securing investments," he emphasised.

Currently, industrial projects in Karnataka require approvals from 33 departments, including fire, law, and forestry, covering 147 types of services. Patil explained that the new software will integrate all these onto a single platform, streamlining the process and significantly reducing approval timelines.

The minister added that all government officials, including ministers and department heads, will be familiarised with the software, after which departments will be expected to accelerate their processes through its use. "This technology will enable investors to track the real-time status of their approvals from any location," he added.

The Minister said a new website has been designed to highlight Karnataka's investment appeal. "Additionally, UMA, an AI-powered interactive platform, offers voice-based information in Kannada, English, and major global languages," he noted.

Present at the meeting were S. Selvakumar, Principal Secretary; Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner, Department of Industries; Dr Mahesha, Commissioner, KIADB; Aravind Galagai, Technical Advisor to the Minister; and Puneet, Project Director at Microsoft.