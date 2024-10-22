New vigilance team in Bengaluru to enforce firecracker safety rules ahead of Diwali: Report

A vigilance committee has been established in Bengaluru to enforce stricter regulations on the sale of firecrackers in the city ahead of the Diwali festival, aiming to ensure compliance with safety rules. G. Jagadish, the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner, spoke to reporters and emphasized the necessity for officials to conduct thorough spot inspections before granting permission for any firecracker sales, the Deccan Herald reported. Deputy Commissioner mandates inspections and documentation for firecracker sales in Bengaluru.(Aniphotos)

During a recent meeting, Jagadish mandated that photographs of the business premises must be included in the application files for licenses. He also highlighted the importance of a collaborative inspection by police and fire service personnel prior to issuing licenses for cracker storage facilities, the report noted.

To bolster monitoring efforts, Jagadish also instructed a dedicated team comprising officials from the transport, commercial tax, and police departments to operate around the clock at check posts. He reiterated that revenue department staff must remain at their headquarters unless they have received prior authorization to leave, the publication stated.

This initiative comes on the heels of a tragic incident in Attibele last year, where a fire at a cracker storage facility resulted in the loss of as many as 17 lives. In response, Karnataka formed a special task force to crack down on sellers of “non-green” firecrackers, promoting safer and more environmentally friendly celebrations during festivals.

READ | Karnataka pollution control board forms task force to clamp down on 'non-green' firecrackers this Diwali

The urgency of these measures is underscored by a Supreme Court ruling from October 2018, which prohibits the sale and use of non-green firecrackers nationwide. This ruling also stipulates that such crackers can only be used during designated hours (8 pm to 10 pm) and prohibits their use near schools and hospitals.

Through these enhanced regulations and vigilant oversight, Bengaluru aims to ensure a safer environment for its residents during festival seasons while adhering to eco-friendly practices.