'Karnataka government will collapse like a pack of cards in next one year,' BJP's Annamalai

Tamil Nadu’s Bharatiya Janata Party Chief K Annamalai predicted that the new Karnataka government will collapse like a pack of cards in the next one year. He also took a jibe at state CM Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar, saying that they will be given Nobel peace prize, if they don’t fight in the term.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai. (ANI)

Speaking with the news agency ANI, “The Congress party in Karnataka is divided into two camps. Both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar have support of their own camps which will result in ignoring the governance. I am sure that the new government of Karnataka will collapse like a pack of cards by next year. No minister in the cabinet will have an accountability over anything and it will only lead to chaos in the administration.”

Annamalai also took a potshot at the Congress party and alleged that it is trying to portray an inorganic bond between DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. “If Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar do not fight and finish the term, they must be given a Nobel peace prize. We have seen anti BJP parties coming to the swearing in ceremony and their unity is restricted to a dinner in Bengaluru. From the next day, the leaders will indulge in petty politics for power. We have already seen this happening many times,” he added.

Siddaramaiah on Saturday took oath as the new chief minister of Karnataka and DK Shivakumar as his Deputy chief minister. Congress bagged 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling BJP, which got 66 seats while the Janata Dal (Secular) secured 19 seats in the results declared on May 13.