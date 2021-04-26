Karnataka govt announces 14-day lockdown, only essential services allowed

The Karnataka government on Monday announced lockdown-like measures in the state for 14 days, allowing only essential services to operate. The lockdown-like measures will come into effect from 9pm on Tuesday and will continue till May 10.

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa said that the essential services will be allowed between 6am and 10am and shops will close after the cut-off time. Shops that sell commodities associated with construction, manufacturing and agriculture will be allowed to operate. The chief minister also highlighted that the public transport services will also remain shut. Yediyurappa said that the decision was taken after consulting the cabinet as well experts.

"Covid curfew will be implemented in the state from 9pm tomorrow onwards for the next 14 days. Essential services are allowed between 6-10 am and after 10am shops will remain closed. Shops dealing with construction, manufacturing and agricultural sectors are allowed to remain open. Public transport will not operate," Yediyurappa said. The chief minister also warned that the government may extend the lockdown if the cases do not decrease and there are no signs of improvement in the state's Covid-19 situation. He further added that the state will provide free vaccination to all including people aged between 18-45 years.

The announcement comes after Karnataka reported the highest single-day surge of 34,804 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and 134 deaths on Sunday. Karnataka's caseload reached 13.49 lakh on Sunday while the death toll reached 14,426, according to data released by the state's health department. Sunday's surge is the highest single-day surge reported in the state since the onset of the pandemic. Bengaluru Urban reported the highest number of cases as well as deaths. Karnataka currently has 262,162 active cases. The positivity rate in the state rose to 20% on Saturday raising concerns regarding the burden of the pandemic on the state's healthcare infrastructure. Yediyurappa while speaking to reporters also reiterated the state is not facing any shortage in oxygen while highlighting that Centre increased its daily allotment of oxygen from 300 metric tonnes to 800 metric tonnes, news agency PTI reported.



