Karnataka govt approves 91 investment projects worth 7,660 cr

The Karnataka government has cleared 91 industrial investment proposals worth ₹7,659.52 crore with a potential to generate 18,146 jobs.

Karnataka govt approves 91 investment projects worth ₹ 7,660 crores. (HT_PRINT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) headed by Minister for Large and Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development M B Patil met on Friday and approved 26 projects involving more than ₹50 crore investment, totaling ₹5,750.73 crore. These hold the potential to create 13,742 jobs.

Also Read - Ola goes all electric, restarts bike taxi services with S1 scooters in Bengaluru

Some of the top investors include Maruti Suzuki India, Aequs Consumer, South West Mining and Tata Semiconductor, and Krypton (India) Solutions Private Ltd among others, his office said.

Of the total 91 proposals, about 57 investment projects are between ₹15 crore to ₹50 crore totaling ₹1,144.94 crore, promising employment generation potential of 4,404 within Karnataka.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Eight projects with an additional investment of ₹763.85 crore were also approved by the committee.

Major investment proposals approved in the meeting include setting up Pratibha Patil Sugar Industries Pvt in Vijayapura district at an investment of ₹489.50 crore, Aequs Consumer Products Private Ltd Unit 3 in Dharwad District with an outlay of ₹456 crore.

Also, Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Private Limited at Kolar with an investment of ₹200 crore and employment to 155; Maruti Suzuki India Ltd at Nelamangala in Bengaluru Rural District with investment of ₹137.6 crore; South West Mining Limited at Musinayakanahalli and Torangallu Village in Sandur taluk of Ballari district with investment of ₹411 crore and employment to 65 people, among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}