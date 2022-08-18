Karnataka govt makes singing national anthem mandatory in all schools

The Karnataka government has issued an order making it mandatory to sing the national anthem at all government and private schools as well as pre-university colleges in the state.

The Basavaraj Bommai-led government released a statement to all educational institutions on Wednesday after it reportedly received complaints that the national anthem was being skipped during morning assemblies in some schools.

The order said deputy directors of the department of public instruction, Bengaluru, have visited a few schools in the city and observed that they are skipping the national anthem in their morning assembly.

The order also quoted Section 7(2) (g) (I) of Karnataka Education Act, 1983, which said “it is necessary to abide by the Constitution and respect its ideals and institutions, the National Flag and the National Anthem”.

If there is no space in educational institutions for the morning congregation, they are ordered to make students sing the national anthem in the classroom itself and not to skip the practice on any working day.

According to a report in Deccan Herald, Karnataka school education and literacy minister BC Nagesh has ordered an action against three high-end schools in Bengaluru that allegedly skipped the national anthem in their morning prayers.

According to the publication, St Joseph’s Boys’ High School, Bishop Cotton Boys’ High School and Baldwin Girls’ High School in Bengaluru are under the radar of the Karnataka government.