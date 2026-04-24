Bengaluru, The state government, through the KITS, has entered into an MoU with Naukri.com, a business division of Info Edge India Limited, officials said on Saturday.

Karnataka govt, Naukri.com tie up to strengthen talent access for GCCs

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The partnership aims to support the early-stage setup of Global Capability Centres in the state by facilitating structured access to high-quality talent solutions, with a particular focus on regions beyond Bengaluru, including Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad-Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Tumakuru, and Shivamogga, they said.

According to a statement, under this collaboration, Naukri.com will extend a customised GCC starter package to newly established GCCs registered with Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society, offering zero-cost access for an initial period of 90 days.

The package includes employer branding, assisted hiring services, and premium talent sourcing tools designed to enable GCCs to build capable teams during their foundational phase rapidly, the statement said.

"The initiative aligns with the Government of Karnataka's broader objective of strengthening the talent pillar of the State's GCC policy, further empowering KATALYST-Karnataka's Ease of Doing Business cell for GCCs, which was launched in July last year," it added.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking on the occasion, Karnataka Minister for Electronics, IT, and Biotechnology Priyank Kharge said: "Karnataka's strength in the GCC ecosystem is driven by the depth of our talent pool and the strength of our innovation ecosystem." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking on the occasion, Karnataka Minister for Electronics, IT, and Biotechnology Priyank Kharge said: "Karnataka's strength in the GCC ecosystem is driven by the depth of our talent pool and the strength of our innovation ecosystem." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Through KATALYST, we have built a robust, end-to-end support system that enables GCCs to set up, scale, and innovate from day one. This partnership with Naukri.com adds another important layer by enabling faster and more efficient access to high-quality talent," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Through KATALYST, we have built a robust, end-to-end support system that enables GCCs to set up, scale, and innovate from day one. This partnership with Naukri.com adds another important layer by enabling faster and more efficient access to high-quality talent," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "As GCCs increasingly evolve into centres that are innovating and building for the world, our focus is to ensure they have the right talent and ecosystem to move up the value chain. At the same time, we are committed to expanding this growth beyond Bengaluru, creating strong talent hubs across Karnataka and ensuring more inclusive, distributed growth," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "As GCCs increasingly evolve into centres that are innovating and building for the world, our focus is to ensure they have the right talent and ecosystem to move up the value chain. At the same time, we are committed to expanding this growth beyond Bengaluru, creating strong talent hubs across Karnataka and ensuring more inclusive, distributed growth," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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As part of the MoU, which is effective for a period of two years, KITS, through the KATALYST cell, will facilitate awareness of incentives for eligible GCCs, while Naukri.com will ensure seamless onboarding, training, and ongoing support during the incentive period.

The collaboration also envisages sharing insights on emerging talent trends and workforce availability across Karnataka, particularly in non-metro regions, the statement said.

Niraj Rana, Chief Sales Officer at Naukri, said, "This partnership with the Government of Karnataka allows us to bring Naukri's deep expertise in talent intelligence and hiring infrastructure to GCCs at the most critical stage of their journey-the first 90 days."

"By combining platform-led hiring tools with the structured support of the state's GCC ecosystem, we can help new GCCs transition seamlessly from setup to scale," he added.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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