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Karnataka govt, Naukri.com tie up to strengthen talent access for GCCs

Karnataka govt, Naukri.com tie up to strengthen talent access for GCCs

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 03:36 pm IST
PTI |
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Bengaluru, The state government, through the KITS, has entered into an MoU with Naukri.com, a business division of Info Edge India Limited, officials said on Saturday.

Karnataka govt, Naukri.com tie up to strengthen talent access for GCCs

The partnership aims to support the early-stage setup of Global Capability Centres in the state by facilitating structured access to high-quality talent solutions, with a particular focus on regions beyond Bengaluru, including Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad-Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Tumakuru, and Shivamogga, they said.

According to a statement, under this collaboration, Naukri.com will extend a customised GCC starter package to newly established GCCs registered with Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society, offering zero-cost access for an initial period of 90 days.

The package includes employer branding, assisted hiring services, and premium talent sourcing tools designed to enable GCCs to build capable teams during their foundational phase rapidly, the statement said.

"The initiative aligns with the Government of Karnataka's broader objective of strengthening the talent pillar of the State's GCC policy, further empowering KATALYST-Karnataka's Ease of Doing Business cell for GCCs, which was launched in July last year," it added.

As part of the MoU, which is effective for a period of two years, KITS, through the KATALYST cell, will facilitate awareness of incentives for eligible GCCs, while Naukri.com will ensure seamless onboarding, training, and ongoing support during the incentive period.

The collaboration also envisages sharing insights on emerging talent trends and workforce availability across Karnataka, particularly in non-metro regions, the statement said.

Niraj Rana, Chief Sales Officer at Naukri, said, "This partnership with the Government of Karnataka allows us to bring Naukri's deep expertise in talent intelligence and hiring infrastructure to GCCs at the most critical stage of their journey-the first 90 days."

"By combining platform-led hiring tools with the structured support of the state's GCC ecosystem, we can help new GCCs transition seamlessly from setup to scale," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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