Karnataka govt orders SIT probe into Bitcoin scam

Karnataka Government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the alleged Bitcoin scam. Congress leader G Parameshwara in Bengaluru, Karnataka.(AP File Photo)

Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said, "Karnataka Government has ordered an SIT probe into Bitcoin scam. Bengaluru Commissioner B Dayananda had asked the Government to order a CID probe into the matter."

"Bengaluru Commissioner B Dayananda had asked the government demands for a CID probe into the scam. ADGP Manish Karbikar will head the probe," he said while speaking to reporters.

He said, "We promise to the people of Karnataka that if we come to power we will reinvestigate the so-called Bitcoin scam. Accordingly, we have taken a decision to hand it over to SIT we have constituted under the CID. We hope the committee will do justice."

Reacting to the Karnataka government's decision, BJP leader and former Karnataka ministers C N Ashwath Narayana said, "The Leader of the Opposition will be decided after the LP meeting tomorrow. The scandals during the tenure of the Congress (2013-2018) should also be investigated by SIT."

Former Karnataka CM and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai said that they welcome the move of SIT probe into the Bitcoin scam.

The Bitcoin scam had rocked the previous Basavaraj Bommai government and the Congress had demanded a probe into the case.

In 2021, a 26-year-old accused in Karnataka's alleged Bitcoin scam informed the police that he had twice hacked the Bitfinex exchange during his stay in the Netherlands. The alleged hacker has been identified as Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki.