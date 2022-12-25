Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka govt's key Covid meet tomorrow ahead of New Year celebrations

Published on Dec 25, 2022 05:22 PM IST

CM Bommai also said a meeting will be held with the ministers regarding the guidelines for celebrations.

Karnataka govt's key Covid meet tomorrow ahead of New Year celebrations
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government might release Covid-19 guidelines for New Year celebrations in the state on Monday. He also said a meeting will be held with the ministers regarding the guidelines for celebrations.

Speaking with the reporters on Sunday, Bommai said, “Keeping the international repercussions in mind, the guidelines will be decided at tomorrow's (Monday) meeting, which will also be attended by ministers and technical experts. We will take decisions after analyzing the factual situation on the COVID spread.”

Meanwhile, Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar also said the precautionary measures should be taken during the New Year celebrations. “We have called this meeting to ensure that the situation during the first and second wave doesn't repeat, and precautionary measures to be taken for it. As the state will see New Year celebrations, issues like what sort of vigil has to be maintained, what precautionary measures should be taken at places will be discussed in the meeting,” said the minister.

The Karnataka government has already made face masks mandatory in closed spaces and air-conditioned rooms on Thursday. The government will also conduct a mock drill for an emergency response to deal with Covid in all state-run hospitals.

