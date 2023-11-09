Karnataka govt seeking 8% commission from contractors, will protest: BS Yediyurappa

Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said his party will hold a three-day protest in the city, probably by the end of this month, condemning the 'policies' of the Congress government in Karnataka and its style of functioning. The former chief minister also claimed that none of the contractors are coming forward to take up development work in the state, as those in government are not making timely payments to them.

They are seeking 7.5-8 per cent commission from them for clearing pending bills, he alleged. "Protesting against this government we will hold a satyagraha (protest) in front of Vidhana Soudha and send a warning to this government," the member of the BJP's Parliamentary Board told reporters here. "Such a situation exists today across the state, I condemn this government's style of functioning. So, condemning the policies of this government, we will hold a three-day protest, by gathering a large number of people, either in front of Vidhana Soudha or at Freedom Park. We will decide on the dates soon, probably ahead of the Belagavi Assembly session," he added.

Yediyurappa today visited R R Nagar Assembly constituency here, which is represented by BJP MLA Munirathna. Accusing the ruling Congress of "revenge politics" in the constituency, he said developmental works that were under progress and for which funds were released have now been stopped and lie incomplete. Highlighting the bad condition of roads in several areas, Yediyurappa urged the Congress government to focus on development keeping public interest in mind.

