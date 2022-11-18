Karnataka govt staff to give a day's salary for cow welfare scheme

Karnataka issued an order on Wednesday that allows the deduction of a day's salary of government employees in the state and that amount will be contributed to the Punyakoti Dattu Yojana, the state government's flagship initiative for the welfare of cows in gaushalas. The group–D category government employees in the state are exempted from this contribution.

According to the government order, group-A government employee must contribute Rs. 11,000 from his or her monthly salary whereas the group–B and group– C employees must contribute Rs. 4,000 and Rs. 400 from their monthly salaries. The order also highlighted that the employees will face this cut starting from their November salary. The department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary services will receive the deducted amount.

However, the employees who do not wish to contribute the cut from their salaries can submit a written letter to the authorities of their concerned departments by November 25, stated the order.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai earlier urged the government employees in the state to support the Punyakoti Dattu Yojana initiative. He also claimed that he had adopted 100 cows and requested his ministerial colleagues to contribute to the welfare of cows.

Praja Dattu Yojana was started in the month of July this year and through this even common people can adopt cows in gaushalas of Karnataka.

