Karnataka govt to provide 135 litre per day of drinking water to every resident: MB Patil

Minister of Infrastructure Development of Karnataka MB Patil on Thursday said that the drinking water projects for Babaleshwara and Tikota which have been upgraded as town panchayats would be implemented after revising them to provide 135 litres/day for each citizen.

Karnataka Minister of Infrastructure Development MB Patil.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was speaking in a meeting held with officials of various departments on drinking water projects for Vijayapura, Baleshwara and Tikota at Vidhana Soudha.

READ | BJP charges Cong govt in Karnataka with ‘collecting funds’ for Lok Sabha polls

The minister said that earlier projects for Babaleshwara and Tikota were planned to supply 55 litres per day for every resident as they were village panchayats. But, now since they are upgraded as town panchayats the plans need to be revised as per the city/town drinking water supply plan, he added.

He informed that leakages have been identified along a 10.74 km long concrete pipeline which supplies drinking water to Vijayapura from Kolhara and hence it has been decided to lay high-quality MS pipe here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

READ | Karnataka cabinet drops cases against CM, Dy CM for Covid rule breach

Earlier ₹32 crore was sanctioned for this in 2018 and later the tender was cancelled.Now, this has been reestimated for ₹52 crore. He added that concerned officials have been instructed towards bringing the matter before the cabinet without delay.

Considering the pace of growth happening the drinking water projects for Vijayapura need to be planned to keep the next 50 years in mind, Minister Patil opined.

He also told that it has been decided to install LED street lights to ensure enhanced safety and reduction in power consumption.

Karnataka City Water Supply Board Commissioner Sharath, Rural Drinking Water Supply Plan Commissioner Nagendra Prasad, and chief engineers were also present in the meeting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON