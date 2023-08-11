Karnataka cabinet drops cases against CM, Dy CM for Covid rule breach

The Karnataka cabinet, convened on Thursday, decided to withdraw the cases that had been filed against Congress leaders over alleged violations of Covid protocols during the Mekedatu Padayatra that took place in January 2022. Among the prominent figures facing charges were chief minister Siddaramaiah, who was the leader of the Opposition at the time, along with deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar and others. Karnataka Cabinet withdraws cases of Covid protocol violation against Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar. (ANI)

Addressing reporters, law and parliamentary affairs minister HK Patil said that the cabinet’s resolution entails the withdrawal of nine criminal cases registered across different police stations in the state. These legal actions were solely associated with the Mekedatu agitation and the perceived breaches of COVID-related regulations, including Section 144 and other related provisions, the minister added.

Patil elaborated that the decision was taken on a plea submitted by Congress MLA Ashok Pattan, who concurrently holds the position of Chief Whip of the government within the Legislative Assembly.

“These cases pertain to the instances where the Congress party, under the leadership of state unit president DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah (who was the Leader of the Opposition at that time), and DK Suresh (Bengaluru Rural MP), allegedly violated COVID-19 protocols by organising a party convention and conducting the Mekedatu event in Bengaluru,” Patil clarified.

These charges were initially prompted by the complaint lodged by Tahsildar Ramanagara. The tahsildar had filed a complaint at the Ijoor police station after the Congress held a meeting in the city before proceeding on a procession towards Bidadi during the yatra. These cases constituted nine other cases filed against the Congress leaders.

The police had initially pressed charges against Congress leaders under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases Act. The allegations revolved around the purported flouting of Covid guidelines and the disregard for social distancing rules, minister Patil apprised the reporters post the cabinet meeting.

The decision came following a Karnataka high court judgment in June that quashed a case of Covid rule violation filed against Congress leaders in connection with the yatra.

A single-judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna quashed the case saying there was no prior issuance of a notification by the State government prohibiting such actions during that time. “The notification which the State relies upon is the one issued under the Disaster Management Act and not under the Epidemic Diseases Act. Therefore unless notification under Epidemic Diseases Act is issued barring such activities, taking recourse to the Disaster Management Act and bringing it into Epidemic Diseases Act is unavailable,” the court said on June 16.

The yatra was taken out by the then Opposition party demanding the implementation of the Mekedatu project for the construction of a balancing reservoir near Mekedatu, close to where the Cauvery River enters Tamil Nadu. The neighbouring state opposes the project, which Karnataka maintains is meant to meet the drinking water needs of Bengaluru’s Urban and surrounding districts.

In another decision, The Cabinet granted its endorsement for the compulsory retirement of government officials who were found culpable of corrupt practices by the Lokayukta. The government also reached a decision to terminate the services of the Assistant Commissioner of the Commercial Tax Department, Dr MH Nagesh, following his conviction and subsequent sentencing to a five-year imprisonment term in a corruption case.

The cabinet also approved compulsory retirement for Dr Usha Kadaramandalagi of Ramanagara district hospital and Dr ST Nagamani of Indiranagar Hospital. Both were caught red-handed by the anti-corruption watchdog.