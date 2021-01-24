IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Covid-19 vaccination: Karnataka government withdraws order to consider airport staff as frontline workers
bengaluru news

Covid-19 vaccination: Karnataka government withdraws order to consider airport staff as frontline workers

In an earlier circular dated January 22, the state government said that staff members of all airports will be considered as the frontline workers and will thus be eligible for the vaccination.
ANI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 02:24 PM IST
A healthcare worker draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from a vial at a free drive-through coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine clinic for people 70 and older and their spouse or partner, run by the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe in Sequim, Washington, U.S. January 23, 2021. The tribe, which is sharing its excess vaccines with Sequim residents, was able to begin the first-come, first-served site earlier than other locations in the state due to its tribal sovereignty. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

The Karnataka government on Sunday withdrew a circular issued to consider airport staff as frontline workers for Covid-19 vaccination, informed the state health department.

In an earlier circular dated January 22, the state government said that staff members of all airports will be considered as the frontline workers and will thus be eligible for the vaccination. It was directed to the authorities at Kempegowda International Airport KIAL, Mangaluru International Airport, and also at Belagavi, Hubbali -Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mysuru, and Bidar.

In a new notification issued by the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Services, the state government said that only the staff of the airport covered as healthcare or frontline workers, as defined by the Government of India, will be included in the list of Covid vaccination.

The Serum Institute of India's (SII) vaccine COVISHIELD was administered to 1,36,882 people while Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN was administered to 1,774 people in the state till January 22.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 karnataka covid-19 vaccination coronavirus
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP