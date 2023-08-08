Karnataka HC orders BBMP to file comprehensive report on public toilets

Not satisfied with the report filed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday warned the civic body and directed it to file a comprehensive report on the condition of public and community toilets in the city within three weeks.

The HC bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice MGS Kamal continued the hearing of a 2020 public interest litigation (PIL) filed by 'Letzkit Foundation'.

Following an earlier direction of the High Court, the BBMP had filed an action taken report instead of an affidavit. The court found the report lacking on details.

Taking a critical stand on the BBMP's inaction and the government's silence, the court said the government cannot remain a mute spectator to the needs of the public and keep its eyes and mouth shut.

The court observed that it was the duty of the government to provide clean and hygienic public toilets and it should not keep away from its duty.

The State government had failed to take a stand on the PIL which promoted the court to make these observations.

The court noted that there were no toilet facilities for the differently-abled. In many places, the toilets for women had broken windows.

The BBMP had presented a report after the court had directed it in an earlier hearing on April 6 this year.

The Karnataka State Legal Services Authority has filed an exhaustive report pointing out the deficiencies in respect of the public toilets and the measures that have to be taken by the BBMP to improve the services.

The BBMP in 2021 had assured the court that the measures, suggestions and observations made by the KSLSA will be looked into and all the defects shall be rectified within six weeks.

