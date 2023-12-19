Karnataka health dept to give 1 lakh for information on foetal sex detection

The state health department has announced a cash reward of ₹1 lakh to informers who provide credible information about ongoing foetal sex detection in any hospital across the state, officials familiar with the matter said on Monday. The development came as the government intensified its efforts to tackle female foeticide in the state. (HT Archive)

To facilitate public involvement, the health department has established a helpline at 080-25202264/65, urging citizens to report instances of illegal sex determination at any hospital.

The initiative aims to curb the alarming decline in the female-to-male ratio, said health minister Dinesh Gundurao. “Last year there were 947 women per 1,000 men. This year there are 929. The number of women has decreased,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state police have apprehended Dr D Srinivasa, the owner of SPG Hospital and Diagnostic Centre, located in Thirumalashettyhalli near Bengaluru. The arrest follows the discovery of a 22-week-old female foetus, illegally aborted and discarded in a dustbin during a surprise inspection by health department officials on December 13.

Dr Srinivasa, an MBBS degree holder, has been accused of conducting sex determination tests and illegal abortions at his hospital for the past two years. The hospital has been sealed, and investigations have revealed that the majority of the patients seeking illegal abortions were teenagers and college students, who paid ₹50,000 for the procedures.

“Hospital owner Dr Srinivas and people working at the hospital have been arrested. This incident came to light after the police busted a similar racket in Baiyappanahalli. I have spoken to the superintendent of police (SP) and additional SP. They have launched a probe into the matter and everyone involved in this network will be arrested,” Sharath Kumar Bache Gowda, Hosakote MLA, told the media.

The police have taken Dr Srinivasa into 12-day custody, seized records from the hospital, and detained seven employees of SPG Hospital and Diagnostic Centre. The investigation further revealed the presence of an unauthorised ultrasound machine at the facility, discovered on December 5.

“According to evidence, we have found that at least eight abortions have been carried out since 2022. However, the numbers may be higher,” said the police officer.

This incident marks the second recent case cracked by Karnataka Police and health officials. More than 13 individuals, including doctors, lab technicians, nurses, and agents, were arrested in that case, with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) currently overseeing the investigation.

Last week, officials in Hoskote taluk had visited the SPG Hospital and Diagnostic Center, seizing documents that revealed discrepancies as part of the statewide crackdown. A subsequent visit last Wednesday led to the discovery of a woman in the operation theatre and her five-month foetus discarded in a dustbin, said health department officials.