Karnataka hijab row: CM Bommai orders closure of high schools for 3 days

The chief minister's announcement came after face-off between pro and anti-hijab students escalated in the state, with incidents of violence being reported from various districts.
Hijab-clad students have been stopped from entering colleges in Karnataka. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 04:41 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

As face-off between pro and anti-hijab students in Karnataka escalated on Tuesday, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai ordered closure of all high schools and colleges in the state for the next three days.

“I appeal to all the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people of Karnataka to maintain peace and harmony. I have ordered closure of all high schools and colleges for next three days. All concerned are requested to cooperate,” Bommai tweeted.

 

“We're awaiting directions from the Karnataka high court. I appeal to students to maintain peace and harmony. I've directed school administration to see there're no clashes among students. Appeal to all concerned persons from outside not to make provocative statements,” Bommai was earlier quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

