Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara defends law and order amid BJP's allegations of violence

In response to the BJP's allegation that the law and order situation in Karnataka has deteriorated, Home Minister G Parameshwara refuted the claims, calling allegations of frequent robberies and murders "baseless." Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara. (PTI)

"The law and order situation in Karnataka is very good. Claims of robberies and murders happening frequently are baseless. Such incidents will not be allowed to happen," said Parameshwara while adressing the media on Sunday.

Notably, an armed gang looted cash and gold worth crores from a cooperative bank in the Ullal region of Mangaluru city on Friday morning. It was the second major bank robbery in Karnataka in two days.

"During the bank robbery, there was no security guard present. Some incidents occurred due to minor shortcomings, but it is incorrect to say that the law and order situation has collapsed because of this. We will release the data on incidents that occurred during the BJP's tenure. It seems the BJP has forgotten everything."

Further, speaking about the scheduled Gandhi Bharat programme in Belagavi, which marks the centenary celebration of the National Congress Session of 1924, chaired by Mahatma Gandhi, Parameshwara said,"The program was temporarily halted due to the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. It will now resume. In 1924, Mahatma Gandhi presided over the Congress session. To commemorate that historic event, we are organizing this centenary celebration."

"We had also planned the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Constitution' rally. Congress national leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and party president Mallikarjun Kharge will be participating. The Congress party has a rich and unique history, a legacy unmatched by any other party. Tomorrow, we will all be in Belagavi," Parameshwara added while addressing the media.