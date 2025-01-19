Bengaluru wakes up to surprise showers, IMD predicts cooler days ahead with low temperatures

Bengaluru residents were greeted by unexpected light rain early Sunday morning as various parts of the city experienced scattered showers. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the city is likely to witness more light rain over the next 48 hours, with temperatures expected to dip further in the coming days. Areas such as MG Road, Jayanagar, Hebbal, Sultanpalya, RT Nagar, and RR Nagar reported light rain during the early hours of Sunday.(PTI)

Also Read - Dissenting voices mar BJP's campaign against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah following ED action

Areas such as MG Road, Jayanagar, Hebbal, Sultanpalya, RT Nagar, and RR Nagar reported light rain during the early hours of Sunday, surprising residents. On its official X handle, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) issued a rain alert for parts of the state, stating, “Scattered moderate rain is expected in the southern interior, coastal, and hilly districts of Karnataka. Dry air will prevail in the northern interior regions, while moderate to heavy fog and scattered showers are likely elsewhere.”

The IMD explained that the unexpected rain in Bengaluru is part of a larger weather system caused by a developing cyclone near the eastern coast of Sri Lanka and the southwest Bay of Bengal. This weather disturbance has impacted several districts in Karnataka, including Bengaluru, bringing rain and cooler weather to the region.

On Sunday, Bengaluru’s daytime temperature is expected to dip to 27 degrees Celsius, with the night temperature dropping to 17 degrees Celsius. The IMD also forecasted that temperatures may further decline to 26 degrees Celsius during the day and 16 degrees Celsius at night on Monday.

Also Read - Aero India 2025: Bengaluru civic body bans the sale of meat around Yelahanka air force station

Additionally, a severe cold wave alert has been issued for the districts of Bidar, Kalaburagi, and Raichur, where colder-than-usual weather is anticipated. The current weather patterns have provided much-needed relief from warmer temperatures, albeit with a touch of surprise for the city’s residents.