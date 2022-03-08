Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka II PUC exam timetable out
bengaluru news

Karnataka II PUC exam timetable out

Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education has released the final date sheet for Karnataka II PUC Exam 2022. 
Representational image (Source: unsplash.com)
Published on Mar 08, 2022 05:12 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The official timetable or exam schedule for the Karnataka 2nd Pre University Education Department – PUE, Karnataka has been released for the upcoming Class 12 Board Exams. 

According to the Exam Schedule, Karnataka students' Class 12 Board Exams will begin on April 22, 2022. The new timetable includes some minor changes based on feedback and suggestions received on the previous provisional schedule. More information is available on the official website - www.pue.kar.nic.in - for students.

State Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh made the formal announcement or release of the Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022. Mr Nagesh took to Twitter to announce the updated or final Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022. In a tweet from his official account, he stated that the IInd PUC Exam 2022 will be held from April 22nd to May 18th for all students. In a tweet, he also shared the entire schedule with all of the necessary details.

RELATED STORIES

The Karnataka Board's 2nd PUC Exam 2022 will officially begin on April 22nd, with papers for Logic and Business Studies subjects. Following that, papers will be given until the 18th of May 2022, when the final exam for the Hindi subject is scheduled to take place. According to the official timetable, the Karnataka Class 12 Exam will be held in the morning session, from 10:15 AM to 1:30 PM. The complete schedule for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 is provided below.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022
DateSubject(s)
Friday, 22 April, 2022Logic, Business Studies
Saturday, 23 April, 2022Mathematics, Education
Monday, 25 April, 2022Economics
Tuesday, 26 April, 2022Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths
Wednesday, 27 April, 2022Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
Thursday, 28 April, 2022Kannada, Arabic
Monday, 2 May, 2022Geography, Biology
Wednesday, 4 May, 2022Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty & Wellness
Thursday, 5 May, 2022English
Tuesday, 10 May, 2022History, Physics
Thursday, 12 May, 2022Political Science, Statistics
Saturday, 14 May, 2022Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science
Tuesday, 17 May, 2022Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science
Wednesday, 18 May, 2022Hindi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP