Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka implements 'tech-driven' system for Remdesivir allocation, information to check misuse
bengaluru news

Karnataka implements 'tech-driven' system for Remdesivir allocation, information to check misuse

"In order to bring transparency in the allocation of Remdesivir a tech-driven system has been developed and now the patient will get a SMS informing which hospital is provided the medicine against the SRF ID," Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Sunday.
PTI | , Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 03:13 PM IST
Aimed at ensuring optimal use of Remdesivir, the state government had recently even issued guidelines directing all healthcare facilities in the state to follow it in letter and spirit.(PTI | Representational image)

Karnataka which is battling the second wave of Covid-19, has put in place a SMS-based Remdesivir allocation and information system, aimed at curbing its blackmarketing and misuse.

"In order to bring transparency in the allocation of Remdesivir a tech-driven system has been developed and now the patient will get a SMS informing which hospital is provided the medicine against the SRF ID," Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Sunday.

"In case if the #Remdesivir is allocated against the SRF ID & the hospital has not provided it to the patient, a facility is provided in the same link to report it to the government. This will help govt in curbing blackmarketing & misuse of Remdesivir," he said in a tweet.

Citizens can also check information on Remdesivir using the link https://covidwar.karnataka.gov.in/service2.

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan too in a tweet said, "In case if Remdesivir is allocated against the SRF ID and hospital has not provided it to patients, you can report it to the Govt. This is largely to reduce misuse of the drug."

Remdesivir is in great demand for the treatment of Covid-19 infected patients at hospitals.

Aimed at ensuring optimal use of Remdesivir, the state government had recently even issued guidelines directing all healthcare facilities in the state to follow it in letter and spirit.

It had also called for each healthcare facility to form a Remdesivir Audit Committee and submit a report on the use to the expert committees constituted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
remdesivir covid-19 coronavirus karnataka
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP