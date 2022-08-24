Karnataka joins hands with Hitachi to boost economy, create more jobs in state

The cooperation between the Karnataka government and Hitachi company will boost industrialisation, R&D and development of technology.

The unification of these two forces will ensure further improvement of the state's economy and creation of jobs, opined Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

He was speaking after inaugurating 'Power Quality Factory' organised by Hitachi Energy India at Tammashettyhalli in Doddaballapur on Tuesday.

Bommai said that Karnataka is in forefront of renewable energy but there are challenges in the storage of energy. The challenges will pave way for innovation, he added.

He said, "Ease of Doing Business, Ease of Living and Ease of Upbringing are strictly followed. The state is number one in attracting the Foreign Direct Investment and Innovation index.

"Karnataka will be in forefront of giving solutions to the global challenges in the coming days, In this regard, the Hitachi Company will be extending its full cooperation, "he added.

The CM said Bengaluru has around 400 international-level research centres and the State was looking for a knowledge partner in the energy sector. And that role can be done by the Hitachi Company.

The agreements worth ₹1,25,000 crore have been signed in the field of Renewable Energy and impetus is being given to the production of Hydrogen energy and Ammonia. The Hitachi Company will play a vital role in helping the state of Karnataka to achieve ₹1 trillion dollar economy.

Bommai said a lot of reforms are made in power generation, distribution and transmission. The use of advanced technology is necessary in this field keeping in view the future of the state and the country. The management of the power grid must be good to ensure that the electricity reaches out to the last man in the State. This is dependent on supplying power 24x7.

Hitherto, there was a grid link of supplying power from the excess power generating states to the power deficit states. Now, thanks to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the new concept of one grid, one nation has been implemented. This has enabled to supply electricity from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

He further said, "Karnataka and the Hitachi Company have very good coordination. The company has its own quality products, designs and good service. With this friendship, it is possible to achieve excellence in trade, quality production and excellent service. Like the Hitachi Company, the state of Karnataka too has a big legacy of industrialisation. There are industrialists to give stress on technology."

A lot of impetus is being given to research and development of the basic sciences during pre and post independence period. The research in this field resulted in the birth of the IT sector.

"A lot of scientists and institutions are working for the development of basic sciences. The Maharajas of Mysore gave a lot of promotion for industrialisation. Subsequently, the Government of India established the public sector undertakings like BHEL, HAL, HMT and others. Since Karnataka is blessed with an industry-friendly ecosystem, a number of start-ups have come here", he noted.

