Karnataka: KSRTC announces special buses for Ganesh Chaturthi rush

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), which is state-owned, has announced a number of special buses to various locations from the state capital Bengaluru in order to cater to the extra rush in passengers in view of the ongoing festive season, with the much-anticipated Ganesh Chaturthi just around the corner.

“On the occasion of the Gowri Ganesha festival, special transport arrangements for additional vehicles will be made by Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), for the convenience of public commuters on September 15, 16 and 17 from Bengaluru to various destinations,” The corporation said in a press release.

"Special transport arrangements for 1200 additional vehicles will be made by KSRTC from Kempegowda Bus Stand to Dharmasthala, Kukke Subramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangalore, Kundapur, Sringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubli, Dharwad, Belgaum, Vijayapur, Gokarna, Shirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Bellary, Koppala, Yadgir, Bidar, Tirupati," it added.

Vehicles have also been arranged to ferry passengers from various locations back to Bengaluru on September 18. Other places to be covered under the special arrangements are:

Vijayawada Hyderabad Mysore Hunsur Piriyapatnam Virajpet Kushalanagar Madikeri Madurai Kumbakonam Chennai Coimbatore Trichy Palakkad Thrissur Ernakulam Calicut

NWKRTC to offer 500 extra buses

Apart from the KSRTC, the NWKRTC - North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation - is also set to operate over 500 extra buses between Friday and Monday from various locations.

“For the convenience of commuters, NWKRTC has planned to run an extra 50 trips of Volvo, Sleeper coach, Rajahamsa, and about 200 express buses to Hubli, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Uttar Kannada and Bagalkot from Bangalore and Pune and other places,” a release from the NWKRTC stated.

(With ANI inputs)