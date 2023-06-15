Karnataka: KSRTC issues safety norms after 14-year-old fell off a moving bus

The Karnataka state road transport corporation (KSRTC) on Wednesday issued safety guidelines following the death of a 14-year-old girl in a crowded state-run bus in Haveri district on Monday. The corporation has asked its staff to follow all precautions for passengers’ safety in view of the incident.

KSRTC issued safety guidelines after a 14-year-old girl dies by falling from an overcrowded bus.

The circular issued by KSRTC stated that all the bus doors should be checked and made sure they are fully functional before the trips start from the depots and nobody should be allowed to stand on footboards, people familiar with the matter said.

“The doors should be opened and the passengers should be allowed to deboard only when the bus halts at the designated bus stand and not before,” the circular stated.

On Monday, Madhu Kumbar (14), suffered head injuries and died after she fell from a crowded North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) bus. The 14-year-old, who was on her way to school was standing on the footboard before she fell off the bus when it took a turn, according to eyewitnesses. The incident occurred near Kusanur village in Hanagal taluk of Haveri district.

Transport minister Ramalinga Reddy had condemned the incident and directed the corporation to take necessary measures to avoid such incidents in the future.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Karnataka unit on Tuesday demanded that the state government ensure safety measures for students following the death of the school girl. Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that due to cancellation of bus services, people have been inconvenienced and school students are being forced to travel on footboards of overcrowded buses in the state.

“The buses should run on all routes as per schedule. It is the duty of KSRTC to ensure this. Let the Congress government implement the schemes to help people and women. However, the locals are complaining in that pretext that the operation of buses in many routes are cancelled,” Bommai said.

The free bus travel scheme for women has increased the ridership of Karnataka’s four road transport corporations (RTCs). Chief minister Siddaramaiah on June 11, launched the ‘Shakti’ scheme - the first of the five poll guarantees rolled out by the Congress government.

According to officials, all women, including girl students, without any discrimination on the basis of caste, religion caste, can avail the facility. Gender minorities are also included in the scheme, they said.

The free travel service can be availed in city transport, ordinary and express buses which accounts for 18,609 buses in all four state-owned road transport corporations.

