War of words break out in Karnataka assembly between CM, Bommai, over Cong's ‘failed’ poll promises

A heated argument broke out in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Tuesday between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and former CM Basavaraj Bommai from the opposition BJP over the alleged “failure” of the Congress party in implementing it's five major election guarantees.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaks during the assembly session at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on Tuesday.(PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also protested the alleged delay in the fulfilment of these poll promises. MLAs from the opposition party were heard raising slogans against the Siddaramaiah-led government soon after the proceedings began.

It all started when ex-CM Bommai demanded a discussion on the issue during the question hour, with several BJP leaders backing him. Former minister R Ashoka also said the government was "cheating" people in the name of the five guarantees, after which Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the saffron party was unable to tolerate the success of the Congress' five promises.

"Let the Question Hour happen. Then we will hear their (BJP's) 'Pearl of Wisdom'," he said. When legislators from the BJP pushed for their submission - over the alleged “failure” of the grand old party to implement the five promises - to be allowed first, Shivakumar turned the tables and questioned whether the BJP fulfilled its promise of depositing ₹15 lakh in everyone's bank account and recovering black money from foreign accounts. "We are committed to our promises and we will fulfil them," he said.

CM Siddaramaiah also asked the opposition leaders to “give up their adamant posture”, after which several BJP MLAs charged into the well of the house and raised slogans, disrupting the proceedings. Speaker U T Khader later adjourned the assembly briefly, owing to the noise.

The budget session of the Karnataka Legislature began on Monday. The Karnataka unit of the BJP staged protests both inside and outside the assembly simultaneously against the alleged delay in implementation of the Congress' five poll guarantees. Protests have been planned to take place from Tuesday till July 14.

