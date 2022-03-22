Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka looking at ways to ‘protect future’ of students back from Ukraine

Medical Education Minister Dr. Sudhakar clarified that the students will not be officially absorbed into colleges, but that this measure is intended to ensure that their learning continues.
'We'll also have to consider students' perspectives and make the best decision we can within the current legal and regulatory framework," Minister of Health and Medical Education said in Vidhana Soudha on Monday, March 21. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
Mar 22, 2022
The Karnataka government plans to assist approximately 700 Karnataka medical students who have returned from war-torn Ukraine in continuing their education at the state's 60 medical colleges. Dr. K Sudhakar, Minister of Health and Medical Education, stated in Vidhana Soudha on Monday, March 21.

Sudhakar clarified that the children will not be legally enrolled in colleges, but that the government will ensure that their education and practice continues until a solution is found. He stated that students would not be charged an additional fee.

Following the meeting, the minister announced the formation of a high-level committee comprised of the Medical Education Department's Principal Secretary, Director of Medical Education, Vice Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Registrar, Directors, and Deans of some medical colleges. The committee will look into all aspects of the students' academic prospects and report back to the state government. According to the reports, the state administration would request the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the federal government to take the necessary steps to protect the futures of students.

"We're all hoping and praying for an early end to the war. We must wait and see what happens in Ukraine in the coming months before making appropriate decisions based on the situation. We'll also have to consider students' perspectives and make the best decision we can within the current legal and regulatory framework," the minister said. Dr. Sudhakar went on to say that Prime Minister Modi has already taken several steps to protect students' futures and revitalise the country's medical education system.

All relevant demands will be given to the Union government based on the committee's report, and the NMC will make a final decision, he said.

