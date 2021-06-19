Karnataka man cuts off leg for not getting alcohol, in critical condition

A 42-year-old percussionist in the Kodagu district of Karnataka allegedly cut off his leg as he was frustrated because he could not buy alcohol, a Kannada-language newspaper has reported. Papanna, a resident of Ammatti Karmadu village, severed his right leg near the ankle and was rushed by his family to a government hospital in Madikeri in a critical condition, Prajavani reported on Saturday.

Prajavani said Papanna, an addict, went under severe depression for not being able to fulfill his urge for liquor. He was also facing financial difficulty as he wasn't getting work as a percussionist. He used to play in weddings and religious ceremonies.

According to the newspaper, neighbours said he used to quarrel with his mother and other family members when they did not give him money to buy alcohol. Nanjappa, a neighbour, said that he spent most of his earnings on liquor.

As a result of the lockdown, religious and wedding ceremonies in the Kodagu district are not being allowed, affecting percussionists' livelihood in the last two months. Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa announced a Covid relief package worth ₹1250 crore in May, aimed at helping people whose livelihood and income was severely affected by the pandemic.

The relief was meant for people in the low-income bracket, comprising floriculturists, artisans, labourers, artists, domestic help, taxi, auto-rickshaw drivers, domestic workers and other categories of workers. The funds were channelised through the deputy commissioners of the districts under the social welfare account head. Artists and art troupes were provided a one-time compensation of ₹3,000 each.

