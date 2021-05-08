Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka man held for selling oxygen cylinders at exorbitant price to patients
bengaluru news

Karnataka man held for selling oxygen cylinders at exorbitant price to patients

According to police, Ravi Kumar (36), who is the branch in charge of Siga Gases at Peenya Industrial Area in the city, was selling oxygen cylinders for ₹3,000 per 47 litres of oxygen.
PTI | , Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 07:12 PM IST
Ravi Kumar (36), who is the branch in charge of Siga Gases at Peenya Industrial Area in the city, was selling oxygen cylinders for 3,000 per 47 litres of oxygen.(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times/For Representative Purposes Only)

A man has been arrested for selling oxygen cylinders to patients at ten times the government price of 300, police said on Saturday.

According to police, Ravi Kumar (36), who is the branch in charge of Siga Gases at Peenya Industrial Area in the city, was selling oxygen cylinders for 3,000 per 47 litres of oxygen.

"He was selling it for 10 times more than the price fixed by the government.The government rate for 47 litres of oxygen is only 300," a police officer said.

He was caught red-handed on Friday while selling two oxygen cylinders of 47 litres for 6,000 rupees, the officer added.

A man has been arrested for selling oxygen cylinders to patients at ten times the government price of 300, police said on Saturday.

According to police, Ravi Kumar (36), who is the branch in charge of Siga Gases at Peenya Industrial Area in the city, was selling oxygen cylinders for 3,000 per 47 litres of oxygen.

"He was selling it for 10 times more than the price fixed by the government.The government rate for 47 litres of oxygen is only 300," a police officer said.

He was caught red-handed on Friday while selling two oxygen cylinders of 47 litres for 6,000 rupees, the officer added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
oxygen shortage coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Lockdown in Karnataka
Remdesivir
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP