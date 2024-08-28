Karnataka’s Udupi saw a unique protest in the city, taking a dig at the government for improper road maintenance. As the Udupi-Malpe Road is damaged due to multiple potholes, a group of men dressed up as Yamaraja and Chitragupta conducted a long jump competition on pothole-ridden roads. Karnataka men dress up as Yamaraja and Chitragupta to protest against potholes in Udupi, conduct long-jump race. Video

In a video that went viral on social media, a man dressed up as Yamaraja was seen standing next to a pothole and asking witch-like people to jump over them as long as possible. Another man dressed up as Chitragupta measured the distance of jump with a measurement tape.

The protest is an example of how Udupi-Malpe road has turned into a death trap for commuters due to its bad condition. It also showed how officials and lawmakers are not bothered by the damaged roads. After the video went viral, people demanded that corporations and local leaders intervene and fix the roads. A user said, “Why are the Corporations, MLAs, and MPs of Udupi not taking up the issue with the authorities?”

A second user said, “Tbh..Congress or Bjp..The roads remain the same. I refuse to believe a country that landed on the moon can't find engineers to build roads that can last at least 10-15 years. I have seen contractors and govt engineers very closely; they don't know anything.'

Earlier, a similar protest was conducted on Bengaluru roads against the bad infrastructure in the tech capital. An organisation called Changemakers of Kanakapura Road had conducted this unique protest with a man dressed up as Yamaraja and a buffalo to draw the attention of the authorities. They also alleged that the officials have been ignoring the roads of Anjanpura for more than 10 years, and these damaged roads have turned out to be a deathtrap for the daily commuters.