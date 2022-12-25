Karnataka mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy floats his own party: 'New episode'

Karnataka mining baron and former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gali Janardhan Reddy, who has been caught in controversies in the past, floated his own party – Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha – on Sunday. Reddy also announced that he will contest from Gangavati constituency in upcoming assembly elections.

Speaking with the reporters on Sunday, Reddy said, “This is a new political episode. I am here to serve the people of Kalyana Karnataka region and I will visit every household in the upcoming election. If political parties try to divide people in the state and try to benefit from the consequences, it is not possible in Karnataka. The people of the state have always been and will be united.”

Gali Janardhan Reddy also ruled out speculation about the differences with BJP minister Sri Ramulu. “I have no rifts with anyone in the BJP. Sri Ramulu has been by close friend since childhood and we will continue to be in good terms,” he said.

Ever since Gali Janardhan Reddy was imprisoned on charges of illegal mining, speculation had been doing rounds on his differences with BJP leaders. He is accused in a multi-crore illegal mining case and has been out on bail since 2015. While granting bail, the court had also directed him to surrender his passport and not to leave the country without permission.

Several conditions were imposed by the Supreme Court in its bail order, as per a report by news agency PTI, including prohibiting him from visiting Bellary in Karnataka, Anantapur and Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh. Recently in October, the Supreme court allowed Reddy to visit Bellary and stay till November 6 to meet his daughter after he had sought permission.

(With agency inputs)

