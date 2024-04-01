Karnataka minister hits back at Kerala leader for trying to woo companies amid water crisis in Bengaluru

Karnataka Industries minister MB Patil slammed Kerala minister P Rajeeve for trying to woo the IT companies in Bengaluru by showing water scarcity as a reason. The former said such attempts do not reflect the healthy competitive spirit states share in a federal system. Karnataka Congress leader MB Patil. (File Photo)

In an X post, MP Patil said that the state must cooperate with each other during the crisis times to overcome such situations instead of trying to benefit. He wrote, “Kerala's efforts to attract Bengaluru businesses during our water scarcity feels contrary to the spirit of federal unity we cherish. Such actions challenge the foundation of interstate cooperation and overlook the importance of tackling shared challenges collaboratively. In Karnataka, our focus remains steadfast on creating a resilient, industry-friendly ecosystem that thrives on innovation and sustainable solutions, ensuring our state continues to be a beacon of growth and stability.”

MB Patil also reminded us that a lot of people from Kerala are living in Karnataka as the business ecosystem in the state has given them employment opportunities. “Many Kerala people made their successful career here in Karnataka. We are working hard to provide water to the IT companies, and they have no complaints about it,” he added.

P Rajeeve, the industries minister for Kerala said, “We learned that there is a severe water crisis in Bengaluru, so we reached out to some of the IT companies and asked them to move to Kerala. Our state has well-planned water connectivity and is full of natural resources. We will offer them all the required facilities.”

The minister also revealed his ambition to make Kerala the new Silicon Valley of India. “Currently, discussions are going on with a few companies on investments in Kerala. Our state has the potential to become the new Silicon Valley of India, and we are ready to provide all the facilities to the company in that direction. As Bengaluru faces many challenges, Kerala wants to showcase itself as the next big IT destination for companies,” he added. The Kerala government is reportedly planning to construct four new IT corridors along NH66.