Karnataka minister KN Rajanna resigns after remarks on Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote theft’ row

Karnataka Cooperation Minister and senior Congress leader KN Rajanna resigned from his cabinet post on Monday, just hours after his comments on alleged electoral roll irregularities stirred a political storm within the party. Karnataka minister KN Rajanna(ANI)

Rajanna, speaking earlier, acknowledged that discrepancies in the voter list, which Rahul Gandhi had described as “vote theft” in Bengaluru’s Mahadevapura constituency, had occurred while the Congress was in power. His candid admission contradicted the party’s current position and drew sharp criticism from Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Also Read - ‘Success as sweet as mango’: MB Patil hails Vijayapura farmer’s year-round Thai mango harvest

“When was the voter list prepared? It was during our government’s tenure. At that time, was everyone just sitting quietly with eyes closed?” Rajanna said, warning that casual remarks on such matters could open the door to uncomfortable truths.

He went further, admitting, “These irregularities did take place, that’s the truth. They happened right in front of our eyes and we should feel ashamed. We didn’t act then, and we must be more alert in the future.” He stressed that leaders had a duty to raise timely objections when draft electoral rolls are published, rather than remaining silent and raising issues later.

Rajanna also conceded that electoral fraud had taken place in Mahadevapura, the same area Rahul Gandhi highlighted in his August 7 press conference. But he questioned why no objections were filed at the time, saying, “When the draft rolls were made, it was our responsibility to object. Back then, we stayed quiet and now we are talking.”

Also Read - Karnataka retired woman loses entire life savings of ₹3.9 crore to ‘digital arrest’ fraud

The controversy comes amid a wider political tussle over Gandhi’s claims. Earlier on Monday, Shivakumar criticised the Election Commission for issuing a notice to the Congress leader, asking him to submit proof for his allegations.