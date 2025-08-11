‘Success as sweet as mango’: MB Patil hails Vijayapura farmer’s year-round Thai mango harvest

Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil has hailed the achievements of Vijayapura’s farmers, highlighting the story of one cultivator who is growing Thai mangoes year-round through organic, pesticide-free methods. In a post on X, Patil credited the assured water supply from the Upper Krishna Project (UKP) and the district’s irrigation initiatives for transforming agriculture and helping farmers turn bold ideas into sustainable livelihoods. Karnataka minister MB Patil.

According to a report in The Times of India, 45-year-old Naveen Manganavar, also known as Nooranda, from Shivanagi village in Vijayapura taluk, has proven that mangoes aren’t just a summer fruit. Using water from the UKP for his farmland in Kaggod village, Manganavar planted 3,000 saplings imported from Thailand across seven acres in 2021. Today, his orchard yields fruit all year, earning him more than ₹10,000 a day, and drawing farming enthusiasts from across the region.

Speaking to TOI, Manganavar said his inspiration came during a visit to Thailand in 2011 while working part-time at an insurance company. “The idea stayed with me, but my father and three brothers initially felt it was too risky. I kept researching and developing the plan while continuing with my routine work,” he said.

For years, the family’s stony land was used for onions and other crops with modest returns. In 2021, they finally backed his mango venture. Out of 5,000 imported saplings, 2,000 failed to survive, but the remaining 3,000 began bearing fruit in 2024, turning his gamble into a lucrative and sustainable success.

Patil said such stories are proof of how modern irrigation, combined with innovation, can reshape agriculture in regions like Vijayapura