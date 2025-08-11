Bengaluru airport braces for Independence Day rush ahead of long weekend, warns of delays at security checks

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) has issued a passenger advisory ahead of the Independence Day long weekend, cautioning travellers about potential delays in security checks due to an expected surge in passenger traffic. Bengaluru airport issues advisory anticipating rush ahead of long weekend.

Also Read - Bengaluru techie jumps gate to flee stray dogs, residents seize phone, brand him a thief

The advisory, issued on August 11, comes as August 15 falls on a Friday this year, creating a three-day weekend, a period traditionally associated with heavy outbound travel. Airport authorities said additional security measures will be in place throughout August, which could further slow down processing times.

In the past, similar holiday rushes have led to long queues at security gates, with several passengers missing their flights despite arriving well in advance. Officials are urging travellers to plan their journeys carefully and allow extra time for check-in and security clearance.

“Owing to the high security measures in August, there may be delays in passenger processing at BLR Airport. Passengers are advised to plan their travel to the airport to allow sufficient time for security check,” the advisory read.

Also Read - Bengaluru man kills nephew over gaming addiction, surrenders after three days: Report

Authorities have asked passengers to check with their respective airlines for the latest flight information and arrive much earlier than usual.

The airport, one of India’s busiest, handled more than 37 million passengers in 2024–25, and peak travel periods have often seen crowding at check-in counters, baggage drops, and security lanes.