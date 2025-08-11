Bengaluru man kills nephew over gaming addiction, surrenders after three days: Report

A 50-year-old security guard in northwestern Bengaluru has been arrested for allegedly murdering his teenage nephew over his gaming addiction. The incident took place on August 4 in Vinayak Nagar and has shocked residents in the area.(Pexel)

The accused, G R Nagaprasad, reportedly killed his 14-year-old nephew, Amogh Keerthi, by slitting his throat after an argument over money, Indian Express reported.

Police said the boy had asked his uncle for funds to spend on the popular online game Free Fire. When Nagaprasad refused, the disagreement escalated into a confrontation the night before the murder, the report further added.

According to investigators, the teen went to bed following the argument. At around 5.50 am the next morning, while Amogh was asleep, Nagaprasad allegedly gagged him, tied up his hands and feet, and used a kitchen knife to slit his throat. He then cleaned the weapon, packed his belongings, and initially planned to take his own life. However, he later abandoned the idea and attempted to flee the city.

Nagaprasad travelled to the Majestic area in central Bengaluru, hoping to leave the state. But without sufficient money, he wandered the city for three days before finally surrendering at Soladevanahalli police station on August 7, police said.

Amogh had been living with his uncle for the past 11 months after his mother, Shilpa, separated from her husband and sent the boy to Nagaprasad’s home in the hope that it would help change his behaviour.

Nagaprasad has been remanded in judicial custody as the investigation continues.

