Karnataka Minister MB Patil announces key updates on state railway projects

Karnataka Minister MB Patil provided significant updates on the state's railway projects on Monday, highlighting progress on two lines of the suburban railway and plans for enhanced connectivity. Karnataka Congress leader MB Patil. (File Photo)

Minister Patil also emphasised the state government's plans to strengthen the Hasan-Bengaluru railway double link line, stressing its importance to the industries in the state. The minister announced that two lines of the suburban railway, spanning up to 75 kilometres, are expected to be completed by December 2026.

Also Read - Bengaluru YouTuber issues open threat online claiming himself ‘big rowdy,' arrested

"Today we had a meeting regarding the state railway projects, including suburban railway, which is a cost-sharing of Karnataka and the Government of India and also various other railway projects wherein there is a 50-50 sharing between the state and the centre," Minister Patil said while speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Monday.

Also Read - Bengaluru Rameshwaram blast: NIA chargesheet says accused ISIS radicals, were funded through cryptocurrency

"We have reviewed all the projects. We have arrived at the conclusion that two lines of the suburban railway will be completed by December 2026, up to 75 km in length. The government of India also has a circular railway plan, and we are going to connect the suburban railway to the circular railway also. We have to also strengthen the Hasan-Bengaluru railway double link line and build it on priority so that the industries in the state benefit. Port access to Mangaluru and Karwar will be improved," he added.